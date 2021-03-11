Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.36

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and traded as high as $11.48. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 11,864 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 75,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 46,404 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $922,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 70,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 38,090 shares during the period.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CEN)

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

