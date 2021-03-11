Short Interest in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Expands By 278.9%

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 562,300 shares, a growth of 278.9% from the February 11th total of 148,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZKIN opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66. ZK International Group has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $12.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZK International Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) by 302.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,239 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of ZK International Group worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

