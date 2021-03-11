Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Update

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 291.2% from the February 11th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Wah Fu Education Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wah Fu Education Group stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45. Wah Fu Education Group has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $15.39.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

