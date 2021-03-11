7,076 Shares in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Shares of ALXN opened at $150.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.63. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $162.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

