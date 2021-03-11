Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 14,257 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,257 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,200,000 after buying an additional 931,569 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Kellogg by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,464,000 after buying an additional 677,403 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,951,000 after buying an additional 159,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kellogg by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,225,000 after buying an additional 413,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Kellogg by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,423,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,784,000 after buying an additional 122,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

K stock opened at $59.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.82. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $5,164,979.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,373.96. Insiders have sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $29,627,558 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

