Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 477,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 889,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,509,000 after purchasing an additional 63,781 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,109,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $104,744.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at $150,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $107,207.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,254 shares of company stock worth $1,503,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

IR opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average is $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of -136.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $51.61.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

IR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.93.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

