Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Vonage were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vonage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.49, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $15.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. On average, analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

VG has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vonage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,367,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $674,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,828,971.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,000 shares of company stock worth $6,255,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.