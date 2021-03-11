Truist Raises Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $35.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective raised by Truist from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors reissued a buy rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.39.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $23.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $26.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

