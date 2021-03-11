Truist Raises Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target to $45.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price target increased by Truist from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OZK. TheStreet raised Bank OZK from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank OZK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $43.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average of $29.84. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $44.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $266.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OZK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 700.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

