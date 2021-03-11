Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $6,258,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,555,351.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,450 shares of company stock worth $20,011,574 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.06.

TER opened at $104.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $147.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

