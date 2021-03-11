Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,044 shares of company stock valued at $7,769,081. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power stock opened at $80.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $99.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average of $83.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.46.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

