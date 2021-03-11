Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Lowers Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,871 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 107.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 38,548 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,084,000 after purchasing an additional 27,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RL opened at $126.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.54. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $128.40.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $9,391,262.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,258 shares in the company, valued at $34,866,607.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,232,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,182 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,167. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

