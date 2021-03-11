Brokerages Anticipate Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to post sales of $295.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $288.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $306.70 million. Dorman Products posted sales of $257.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.69 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dorman Products by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,205,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $365,161,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 891,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dorman Products by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 740,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 2.6% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $108.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $44.49 and a 1-year high of $113.13.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

