Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS TRUX opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.55. Truxton has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

Truxton Company Profile

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

