Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $16,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TYL opened at $398.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.53, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.22 and a twelve month high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.10, for a total transaction of $4,471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,202,540.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,665,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,583,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,552 shares of company stock valued at $45,184,077. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TYL. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.22.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

