Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CCD)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CCD opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.86. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $34.00.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
