Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CCD)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCD opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.86. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.