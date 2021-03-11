Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Comfort Systems USA has increased its dividend payment by 44.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Comfort Systems USA has a payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $73.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.05. Comfort Systems USA has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

