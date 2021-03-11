BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (BREI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (LON:BREI) announced a dividend on Monday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:BREI opened at GBX 76.80 ($1.00) on Tuesday. BMO Real Estate Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 38.72 ($0.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 81.50 ($1.06). The stock has a market cap of £184.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 71.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.93.
About BMO Real Estate Investments
Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Real Estate Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Real Estate Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.