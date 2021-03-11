BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (BREI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (LON:BREI) announced a dividend on Monday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:BREI opened at GBX 76.80 ($1.00) on Tuesday. BMO Real Estate Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 38.72 ($0.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 81.50 ($1.06). The stock has a market cap of £184.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 71.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Get BMO Real Estate Investments alerts:

About BMO Real Estate Investments

BMO can trace its roots back to 1868, when Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust, the world's first investment trust was launched. In 2014 we became part of BMO Global Asset Management, and ultimately the BMO Financial Group, which has been helping millions of customers meet a spectrum of financial needs for almost 200 years.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Real Estate Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Real Estate Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.