Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 14,399 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $9,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $117.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average is $48.64.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

