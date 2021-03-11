Short Interest in Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Drops By 74.1%

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the February 11th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BASA stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39. Basanite has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.12.

Basanite Company Profile

Basanite Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer business worldwide. It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

