Short Interest in Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Drops By 74.1%

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the February 11th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of BASA stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39. Basanite has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.12.
Basanite Company Profile
