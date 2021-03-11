Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 73.6% from the February 11th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF stock opened at $69.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.35 and its 200-day moving average is $64.17. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $85.90.

