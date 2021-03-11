Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,325 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $10,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 7,265.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

NUAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $40.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $51.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.50, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.