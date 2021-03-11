Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IMMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a research report on Sunday.

Immersion stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $259.67 million, a P/E ratio of -192.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. Immersion has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Immersion will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William C. Martin sold 68,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $627,212.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,394.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 7,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $66,537.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,313 shares in the company, valued at $155,817. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,685,713 shares of company stock worth $38,236,385. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Immersion in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Immersion by 36.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Immersion in the third quarter worth $375,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Immersion by 203.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

