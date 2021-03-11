Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 246 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after buying an additional 2,129,999 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after buying an additional 1,833,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after buying an additional 1,386,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $162.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $181.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.91 and its 200 day moving average is $157.81.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.71.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

