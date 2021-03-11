MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.70.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Shares of MGNX opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44. MacroGenics has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $32.18. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.40.

In other MacroGenics news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $576,348.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,697,000 after purchasing an additional 323,240 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,949 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,433,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,305,000 after purchasing an additional 122,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,309,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,181,000 after purchasing an additional 740,388 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,510,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.