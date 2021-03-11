Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a buy rating for the company.

BLNK opened at $35.35 on Monday. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.56 and a beta of 4.23.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $22,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,784,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $3,532,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,425,981.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 766,981 shares of company stock valued at $33,661,019 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth about $911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 708.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 101,570 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

