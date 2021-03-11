CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary new medicines for important human diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, arhalofenate, is being developed for the treatment of gout. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Newark, California. “

CBAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $4.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $9.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

