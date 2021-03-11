Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.12

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.12 and traded as high as $36.93. Delek Logistics Partners shares last traded at $36.17, with a volume of 50,271 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DKL shares. TheStreet upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.12.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.19). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 135.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.46%.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $28,242.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,404.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

