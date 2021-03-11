Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $116.91

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 116.91 ($1.53) and traded as high as GBX 131.60 ($1.72). Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at GBX 130 ($1.70), with a volume of 575,999 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 132.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 116.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £277.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

