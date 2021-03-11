Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.71

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.71 and traded as high as C$1.21. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$1.17, with a volume of 62,633 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$118.97 million and a PE ratio of -13.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.64.

About Colabor Group (TSE:GCL)

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, wholesales and distributes food and non-food products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

