Kering (EPA:KER) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $563.11

Shares of Kering SA (EPA:KER) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €563.11 ($662.48) and traded as high as €566.10 ($666.00). Kering shares last traded at €562.60 ($661.88), with a volume of 188,467 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KER shares. UBS Group set a €624.00 ($734.12) price target on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €544.00 ($640.00) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €640.00 ($752.94) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €592.23 ($696.74).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €542.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €563.11.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

