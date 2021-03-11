Short Interest in American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Drops By 98.6%

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the February 11th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 521,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ABMC opened at $0.14 on Thursday. American Bio Medica has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19.

American Bio Medica Company Profile

American Bio Medica Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells lateral flow immunoassay tests primarily for the immediate detection of drugs in urine and oral fluids. Its drugs detection products in urine include Rapid Drug Screen, a rapid drug test, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; RDS InCup, a drug-testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 12 drugs; Rapid TOX, a drug test in a cassette platform, which detects the presence or absence of 1 to 10 drugs; and Rapid TOX Cup II, a drug testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 16 drugs.

