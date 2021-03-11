Short Interest in American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Drops By 98.6%

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the February 11th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 521,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ABMC opened at $0.14 on Thursday. American Bio Medica has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19.
American Bio Medica Company Profile
