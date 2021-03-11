Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Short Interest Up 1,050.0% in February

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 1,050.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ADVZF opened at $0.69 on Thursday. Adventus Mining has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77.

About Adventus Mining

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property located in Ecuador. The company was formerly known as Adventus Zinc Corporation and changed its name to Adventus Mining Corporation in June 2019.

