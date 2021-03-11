Artificial Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALIF) Short Interest Update

Artificial Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 694.4% from the February 11th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Artificial Life stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.05. Artificial Life has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.20.

Artificial Life Company Profile

Artificial Life, Inc operates as a technology investment company. It operates content development studio, which implements custom solutions for smartphones and tablet devices. The company focuses on mobile and cross-platform applications and games. It is also involved in patent and technology licensing activities that specializes in intellectual property in the field of augmented reality technology and applications.

