Morgan Stanley Boosts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $84.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $58.50 to $84.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WDC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Western Digital from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Summit Insights raised Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $66.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.02. Western Digital has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $72.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,461,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $67,972,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $324,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,590 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 70.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,673,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,367 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

