WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform”

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $31.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Shares of WSC stock opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $28.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.63.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,933,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,661,000 after purchasing an additional 680,899 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,270,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,804,000 after purchasing an additional 659,501 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,429,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,042,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,503,000 after purchasing an additional 308,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.