Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viela Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering treatments for autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Viela Bio Inc. is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VIE. Guggenheim lowered shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Viela Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viela Bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of VIE opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. Viela Bio has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.43.

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. Equities research analysts expect that Viela Bio will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Viela Bio by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Viela Bio during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Viela Bio by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Viela Bio by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Viela Bio by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

Viela Bio Company Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

