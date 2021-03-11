Head to Head Survey: Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and Public Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chatham Lodging Trust -39.04% -10.16% -5.14% Public Storage 43.37% 26.59% 11.14%

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and Public Storage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chatham Lodging Trust $328.33 million 2.04 $18.70 million $1.85 7.70 Public Storage $2.85 billion 14.74 $1.52 billion $10.75 22.31

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Chatham Lodging Trust. Chatham Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Public Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Chatham Lodging Trust has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Storage has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Chatham Lodging Trust and Public Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chatham Lodging Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20 Public Storage 1 7 3 0 2.18

Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential downside of 26.32%. Public Storage has a consensus target price of $225.33, indicating a potential downside of 6.05%. Given Public Storage’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Public Storage is more favorable than Chatham Lodging Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.0% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Public Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Public Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Public Storage beats Chatham Lodging Trust on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

