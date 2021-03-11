Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 83,882 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 532,416 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,785,000 after purchasing an additional 116,137 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 80,934 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Intel by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 66,192 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

INTC opened at $59.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average is $51.97. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

