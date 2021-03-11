Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €29.60 by UBS Group

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been assigned a €29.60 ($34.82) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.50 ($39.41) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Independent Research set a €29.90 ($35.18) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €27.33 ($32.15).

ETR:UN01 opened at €30.20 ($35.53) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €29.75 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58. Uniper has a 12-month low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 12-month high of €31.28 ($36.80).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

