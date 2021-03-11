Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PRTK. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

NASDAQ PRTK opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.18. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $372.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, insider Adam Woodrow sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $62,862.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 26,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $177,244.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,974 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,995.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,956 shares of company stock worth $837,222 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,447,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,580,000 after acquiring an additional 416,481 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 219,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 45,133 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 340,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.