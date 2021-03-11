Neste Oyj’s (NTOIY) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

NTOIY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Neste Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. SEB Equities raised shares of Neste Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Redburn Partners cut shares of Neste Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Neste Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIY opened at $31.27 on Monday. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $39.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

