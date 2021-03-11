Neste Oyj’s (NTOIY) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

NTOIY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Neste Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. SEB Equities raised shares of Neste Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Redburn Partners cut shares of Neste Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Neste Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIY opened at $31.27 on Monday. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $39.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

