Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get M&G alerts:

M&G stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. M&G has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.