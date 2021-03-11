Wedbush Comments on Brunswick Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Brunswick in a report issued on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.15.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of BC opened at $98.92 on Tuesday. Brunswick has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $99.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

