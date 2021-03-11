Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LDSVF opened at $8,864.00 on Tuesday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a twelve month low of $6,428.00 and a twelve month high of $9,880.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8,873.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8,775.39.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

