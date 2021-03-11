Analysts Issue Forecasts for FirstEnergy Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for FirstEnergy in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the year.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

FE has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

NYSE FE opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $46.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.