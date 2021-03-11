Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 518 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $110.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.61. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $159.70.

