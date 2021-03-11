Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,974,179,000 after buying an additional 1,367,836 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,437,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,186,000 after buying an additional 2,999,951 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,076,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,777,000 after buying an additional 36,206 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,624,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,996,000 after purchasing an additional 424,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,917 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.73.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $57.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.82.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.