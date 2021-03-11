William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report issued on Monday, March 8th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.45.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $309.00 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $327.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.54, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

