Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Issued By National Bank Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fairfax Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $11.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $11.93. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $65.85 EPS.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The company had revenue of C$8.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.98 billion.

FFH has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Fairfax Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$500.00 to C$590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$529.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$495.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$435.92. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of C$319.37 and a 12 month high of C$538.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.14.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.